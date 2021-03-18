Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 270,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $264.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

