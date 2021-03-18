Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Accenture stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

