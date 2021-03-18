Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,793 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 212.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

