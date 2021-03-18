Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Paychex by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 306,525 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,691,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

