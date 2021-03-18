ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

ACR opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

