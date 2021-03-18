Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insider Christopher B. Walther Sells 45,030 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

