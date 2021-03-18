Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. 5,311,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,629,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.