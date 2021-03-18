Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.