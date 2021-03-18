AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00624692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024782 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034011 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

