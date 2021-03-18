adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get adidas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.