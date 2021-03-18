Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

