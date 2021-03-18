Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.18. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

