Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 7,865,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,584,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advaxis in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.