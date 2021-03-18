Advisory Research Inc. Has $825,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,898,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $485.00 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.65 and its 200-day moving average is $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 137.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

