Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $953.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

