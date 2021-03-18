Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.