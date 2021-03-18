Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,793 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.