Advisory Research Inc. Sells 608 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

