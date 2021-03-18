Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

