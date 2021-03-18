Aemetis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,194 call options.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

