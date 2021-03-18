AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Up to $48.95

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.95 ($0.64), but opened at GBX 53 ($0.69). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 51.93 ($0.68), with a volume of 7,017,364 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.67 million and a PE ratio of -60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34.

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.