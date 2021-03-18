Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$50.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.52. 170,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.73. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$852.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

