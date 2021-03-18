Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 7.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $62.32. Approximately 1,300,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,060,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agora by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $23,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

