Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $6.32 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

