Airbloc Price Up 148.2% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded up 148.2% against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $181,113.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

