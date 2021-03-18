AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $29.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $27.85 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.