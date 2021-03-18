AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to $51.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

