AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$34.61 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.32 million and a PE ratio of 25.64.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

