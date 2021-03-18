Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

