Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

