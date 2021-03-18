Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,847 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

AKTS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 3,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $574.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,920. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

