Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

