Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

