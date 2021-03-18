ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits Market Cap of $46,959.18

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $46,959.18 and approximately $170,345.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00624692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024782 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034011 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.