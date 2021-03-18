All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.01 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and $9.01 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 361.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00634284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025000 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034039 BTC.

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

