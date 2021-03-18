Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $123.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 72.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allegion by 65.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 230,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.