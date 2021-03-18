Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 95,066.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

