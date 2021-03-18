Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

