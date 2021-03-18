Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.