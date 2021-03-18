Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inseego by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

