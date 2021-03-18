Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HA. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

