Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CryoLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY opened at $23.34 on Thursday. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of -61.42, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.