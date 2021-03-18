Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.12

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €188.12 ($221.32) and traded as high as €214.90 ($252.82). Allianz shares last traded at €211.45 ($248.76), with a volume of 943,331 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.85 ($250.41).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €188.12.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

