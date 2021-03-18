Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $20.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $620.94. 41,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

