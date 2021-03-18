Allstate Corp Has $2.46 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 60,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,503. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.