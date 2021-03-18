Allstate Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

