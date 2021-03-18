Allstate Corp Sells 946 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $25.27 on Thursday, hitting $676.54. 728,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.26, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

