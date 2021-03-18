Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.