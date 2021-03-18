Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,160 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

