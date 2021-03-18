Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $180,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:ACI opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

